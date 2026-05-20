Scandinavian Reports Steady Progress in Seasonally Low Quarter

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S reported a steady start to 2026 with its Q1 interim results, marking the first quarter under its new five-year strategy, Focus2030. Management emphasized early execution on priorities, including stabilizing earnings in machine-rolled cigars and smoking tobacco, revitalizing the handmade cigar segment, and expanding nicotine pouches. CEO Niels Frederiksen highlighted that while the quarter is seasonally weak, the company is laying the groundwork for longer-term growth and sustained shareholder value.

Net sales for the quarter were DKK 1.859 billion ($297 million), down 6% year-on-year, though the decline narrowed to -0.6% in constant currencies, with timing effects and a -5.2% foreign exchange impact weighing on reported figures. Performance was mixed across categories: machine-rolled cigars showed stabilization supported by power brands in Europe, handmade cigars delivered 8% organic growth, and the XQS nicotine pouch brand continued strong momentum with more than 13% market share in Sweden. Profitability remained broadly stable, with EBITDA before special items rising slightly to 17.2% margin and EBIT margin holding at 10.4%, despite a small negative impact from amortization changes.

Cash generation was solid for the first quarter, with free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 158 million ($25.3 million), broadly in line with last year despite working capital timing differences. Adjusted earnings per share declined to DKK 1.1 ($0.176), while return on invested capital fell to 7.8% and leverage increased to 3.0x net debt/EBITDA. The company maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting constant-currency net sales growth of -2% to +2%, EBIT margin of 13.0%–14.5%, and free cash flow of DKK 950–1,200 million ($152–192 million), signaling confidence in its ongoing strategic transition.