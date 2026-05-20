Survey Finds Widespread Confusion Over Nicotine Risks

A survey of 1,973 U.S. adults commissioned by Haypp Group, parent of Nicokick.com and Northerner, found most respondents do not distinguish between the health risks of cigarettes and non-combustible nicotine products. According to the Nicotine Product Harm Perception Report 2026, 73% said vaping is as harmful as, or more harmful than, smoking; 60.6% said the same of nicotine pouches, and 64.9% incorrectly believed nicotine causes cancer.

While 68.9% of respondents said they feel informed about nicotine risks, many answers conflicted with established evidence that combustion, not nicotine, is the primary cause of smoking-related disease. The survey also found that younger adults perceive smoking as more culturally visible, with 36.3% of those aged 25–34 saying smoking is “back in fashion,” even as U.S. smoking rates have fallen to about 9.9% in 2024.