Universal Ups Dividend, Sets Annual Meeting for Aug. 4

Universal Corporation announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.83 per share, payable on August 3, to shareholders on record as of July 13. The increase raises the annualized dividend to $3.32 per share and implies a dividend yield of approximately 6.1% based on the company’s May 18 closing share price of $54.46. The move extends Universal’s track record of annual dividend growth to 56 consecutive years, underscoring its focus on shareholder returns and stable cash generation.

Chairman, president, and CEO Preston D. Wigner said the dividend increase reflects the strength of the company’s business strategy, operational consistency, and long-term customer relationships across its global agriproducts platform. Management emphasized that predictable dividend growth remains a core part of Universal’s shareholder value proposition, supported by diversified sourcing, integrated processing capabilities, and a broad international supply chain network spanning more than 30 countries.

The company also confirmed that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place on August 4 at its headquarters, with a record date of June 4.