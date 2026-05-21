FDA Releases Environmental Review for Oral Nicotine Products

Today (May 21), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published a programmatic environmental assessment covering nicotine pouches and other oral nicotine products reviewed through the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process. The assessment applies to products categorized as “other,” including nicotine pouches, lozenges, tablets, gums, discs, dissolvable tobacco products, and nicotine-infused products, while excluding traditional smokeless tobacco products such as snus, dip, and chewing tobacco.

The FDA concluded that the environmental impact of these products is generally minimal, citing the absence of airborne emissions during use and relatively limited environmental contamination from product waste. According to the agency, these products reduce or eliminate secondhand and thirdhand exposure risks compared with combustible products, while the waste generated contains comparatively fewer harmful chemicals that persist or bioaccumulate in the environment.

The agency said the assessment is intended to support transparency and may be referenced by FDA reviewers evaluating individual product applications. However, the FDA emphasized that authorization decisions will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis based on the specific scientific evidence submitted for each product.