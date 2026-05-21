ITC Posts 32% Increase in Cigarette Revenue

ITC Limited reported a marginal rise in quarterly adjusted profit as pricing gains in its cigarette business helped offset the impact of higher excise duties and rising input costs. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 4.3% year-on-year to 66.9 billion rupees ($669.2 million), while total revenue rose 17% to 217 billion rupees ($2.2 billion). Cigarette revenue, which remains the company’s primary earnings driver, climbed about 32% to 110.66 billion rupees ($1.1 billion), supported by price increases across key brands and a shift in product mix.

The company said profitability was pressured by India’s excise duty hike on cigarettes and higher raw material costs, including edible oil, soap noodles, and packaging inputs, which rose due to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions linked to the Middle East. Analysts noted that price hikes of 20%–40% across major cigarette brands were not sufficient to fully offset the tax increase, suggesting continued near-term margin pressure despite resilient demand.

Performance across other segments was mixed, with the consumer goods division posting 15% revenue growth and an improvement in EBITDA margin to 11%, while the agri-business segment declined about 16% amid global trade disruptions affecting commodities such as rice, coffee, and leaf tobacco.