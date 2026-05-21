Japan Review Raises Questions Over HTP Risks

Health officials in Japan are reviewing whether to tighten regulations on heated tobacco products (HTPs) after a government panel claimed that some devices may produce higher levels of certain carcinogenic substances than conventional cigarettes. The review, which was led by Takeo Nakayama, an epidemiologist at Kyoto University, examined global scientific studies published between 2010 and 2025, and concluded that HTPs are strongly associated with nicotine dependence and cardiovascular disease, while evidence on risks related to cancer, respiratory illness, pregnancy complications, and secondhand exposure remains limited or inconclusive. Researchers also identified potentially harmful chemicals, including furfural and mercury, in some products.

The findings are expected to inform a broader policy proposal on passive smoking measures later this year as regulators debate whether existing exemptions for heated tobacco products under Japan’s indoor smoking laws should be reconsidered. Japan remains one of the world’s largest markets for heat-not-burn tobacco products, with HTP users estimated to account for roughly 40% of all nicotine consumers.