Malawi Tobacco Farmers Facing 91% Rejection Rate

Malawi tobacco farmers are raising renewed concerns over extremely high rejection rates for auction burley tobacco during the 2026 marketing season, with some growers reporting rejection levels as high as 91% at the Lilongwe Auction Floors. Farmers claim the system unfairly favors contract tobacco, which moves more smoothly through sales channels, while independent growers face repeated rejections, mounting transport and accommodation costs, and shrinking profitability.

Parliamentary Agriculture Committee Chairperson Antony Kamoto acknowledged the challenges and called for contract reforms and greater competition among tobacco buyers, while Tobacco Commission Chairperson Reverend Daniel Gunya said authorities are engaging stakeholders to address the issue. Despite the tensions, Malawi has sold about 19.3 million kg of tobacco worth approximately $40.8 million in the first four weeks of the season, with average prices at $2.12 per kg.