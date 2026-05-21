NYT Report Draws Attention to RJR Donation and FDA Policy Shift

Reynolds American is under scrutiny following a The New York Times report linking a $5 million donation to a pro-Donald Trump super PAC with recent shifts in U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy on flavored vaping products. The report said Reynolds executives met with Trump shortly before the FDA issued guidance that could ease market access for certain flavored vape and nicotine pouch products, potentially benefiting major tobacco companies in the growing U.S. e-cigarette market.

The White House denied any connection between the donations and policy decisions, stating that FDA actions are based on scientific evidence and public health considerations.