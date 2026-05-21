South Australia Reports Record-Low Smoking, Rising Illicit Concerns

South Australia reported record-low smoking rates as part of its Tobacco Strategy 2023–2027, with daily smoking falling to 7.5% in 2025 from 10.6% in 2020, according to the latest government progress report. Declines were also recorded among younger adults, middle-aged populations, and people living with mental illness, while the average age of smoking initiation increased to 17 years. State officials credited legislative reforms, public health campaigns, and expanded enforcement efforts for progress, while emphasizing ongoing investment in anti-vaping initiatives and illicit tobacco crackdowns.

However, the report also highlights significant ongoing challenges for the tobacco and nicotine sector. Rising youth vaping rates remain a concern despite stricter regulations, and authorities estimate illicit tobacco and e-cigarette products now account for roughly 55% of Australia’s total market, underscoring the scale of illegal trade and enforcement difficulties. The government signaled that additional reforms targeting illicit supply chains and organized crime are under consideration, suggesting further regulatory pressure ahead for both legal tobacco and alternative nicotine product markets.