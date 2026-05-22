PMI Launches Five-City Tour as Part of America250 Initiative

Philip Morris International announced a nationwide America250 initiative through its U.S. business this week, combining community investment, innovation programs, manufacturing expansion, and brand marketing tied to the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The initiative builds on PMI U.S.’s previously announced $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, operations, and workforce development, alongside continued expansion of its smoke-free product portfolio, including Zyn nicotine pouches and IQOS heated tobacco products.

The program includes a $250,000 Community Futures Challenge for entrepreneurs and civic innovators, a five-city innovation tour across Phoenix, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Stamford, Connecticut, and expanded volunteer and charitable activities. Since 2022, PMI U.S. said it has contributed more than $35 million to charitable organizations and plans to mobilize its 3,300-person workforce for community service initiatives focused on food insecurity, housing support, and essential services.

PMI U.S. also highlighted ongoing investments in modern nicotine manufacturing and commercialization, including preparations for future product launches and expansion of its Aurora, Colorado, facility. As part of the campaign, the company plans to release limited-edition America250-themed Zyn and IQOS products for adult nicotine consumers, with broader promotional activity continuing through 2026 ahead of a planned Next.Now Summit in Phoenix in early 2027.