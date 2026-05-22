USSTC Moving Facilities from Tennessee to Kentucky

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC announced plans to consolidate manufacturing operations as part of a long-term strategy to modernize production and improve operational efficiency. The Altria subsidiary will gradually transition manufacturing from its 800,000-square-foot Nashville, Tennessee, facility to a new 270,000-square-foot plant to be built on its existing campus in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with Nashville operations expected to conclude in early 2028. The move is intended to centralize processing, production, and finishing activities for major smokeless tobacco brands, including Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky.

USSTC said the consolidation is expected to reduce fixed-cost inefficiencies, generate operational savings, and improve manufacturing resilience as market conditions evolve. The company plans to sell its more than 30-acre downtown Nashville campus, which currently employs over 300 workers, while encouraging employees to apply for positions in Hopkinsville or Richmond, Virginia. Employees not relocating will be offered severance and transition support. Hopkinsville, where the company already employs roughly 200 full-time workers, will become the primary production hub for USSTC’s smokeless tobacco operations using tobacco sourced primarily from Tennessee and Kentucky growers.