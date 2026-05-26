BAT Encouraging Participation in EU’s Call for Evidence

British American Tobacco launched an initiative aimed at encouraging adult consumers and retail partners to participate in the European Commission’s Call for Evidence on future EU tobacco and nicotine legislation. The campaign, titled “Share Your Voice,” is designed to drive engagement with the EU’s ongoing review of its Tobacco Products Directive and direct stakeholders to the Commission’s “Have Your Say” consultation platform during the current feedback period.

The company said the initiative is intended to provide practical insight into how proposed regulatory changes could affect real-world product use and retail operations, arguing that better-informed policymaking requires input from consumers who have switched to smokeless alternatives. BAT estimates that more than 30 million adults in Europe now use smokeless nicotine products and warns that parts of the Commission’s policy direction could restrict or ban categories of reduced-risk products.

The European Commission has indicated in its April 2026 evaluation report that it is considering tighter restrictions on tobacco and nicotine products as part of an updated regulatory framework. The consultation process remains open to stakeholders as part of the legislative review process.