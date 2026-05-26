BAT Malaysia Reports First-Ever Loss

British American Tobacco Malaysia reported its first quarterly loss since the company’s formation through the 1999 merger of Rothmans of Pall Mall (Malaysia) and Malaysian Tobacco Company, citing rising regulatory costs and worsening illicit cigarette trade in Malaysia. The company posted a net loss of RM35.2 million ($8.8 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of RM23.3 million ($5.8 million) a year earlier, while revenue declined to RM160.3 million ($40 million) from RM322 million ($80.5 million).

Operating expenses increased 74.7% year-over-year to RM64.68 million (16.2 million), driven largely by one-off costs tied to the implementation of Malaysia’s retail tobacco display ban and restructuring linked to a new route-to-market strategy. BAT Malaysia said legal combustible cigarette volumes fell 4.5% during the quarter, while illicit cigarette incidence rose to 56.7% of total industry volume from 54.4% in the prior quarter, marking the first increase since 2021.

The company declared a first interim dividend of five sen ($0.0125) per share, down from 7.5 sen ($0.0188) a year earlier. Management said the first quarter represented a transition period as the company implemented operational changes intended to improve long-term competitiveness and efficiency.