IQOS Ranks No. 74 in Global Brands

Philip Morris International said its IQOS heated tobacco brand has entered Kantar’s BrandZ 2026 ranking of the world’s 100 most valuable global brands for the first time, debuting at No. 74. The recognition marks a milestone for IQOS as PMI continues expanding its smoke-free portfolio and positioning the brand beyond traditional tobacco categories through technology, design, and reduced-risk product innovation.

PMI said IQOS now has more than 35 million users globally, with the majority having fully transitioned away from cigarettes. The company also noted that IQOS surpassed $10 billion in annual net revenues within a decade of launch, contributing significantly to PMI’s broader smoke-free business, which generated nearly $17 billion in net revenues in 2025. The company has increasingly centered its long-term growth strategy around smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine alternatives.

The Kantar BrandZ rankings evaluate global brands using a combination of financial performance and consumer brand equity research across more than 22,000 brands in 54 markets. IQOS joined a list that includes major global technology and consumer brands such as Google, Alibaba Group, and Xiaomi.