Pakistan Intensifies Illegal Tobacco Crackdown

Pakistan continues to step up enforcement actions against illicit cigarette manufacturing and non-duty-paid tobacco products, with advocacy group ACT Alliance Pakistan praising recent government efforts led by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The group said ongoing operations targeting smuggled brands, counterfeit tax stamps, and violations of the Track and Trace Systems are aimed at protecting tax revenue and formal businesses, estimating that the illegal cigarette trade costs the country more than Rs300 billion ($1.1 billion) annually.

ACT Alliance Country Director Mubashir Akram said sustained enforcement is essential to prevent tax evasion networks from undermining the formal economy, adding that illicit trade is increasingly structured across manufacturing, distribution, and retail channels. He also warned that regulatory pressure must be consistent rather than episodic and called for stronger coordination among enforcement agencies, including Customs, Inland Revenue, and provincial authorities. The group further argued that tackling illicit tobacco is linked to broader investor confidence, stating that perceptions of enforcement effectiveness influence both domestic and foreign investment decisions.