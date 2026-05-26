PMI to Present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Philip Morris International Inc. said it will host a live webcast of remarks and a Q&A session with CEO Jacek Olczak at the 2026 dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 2, at 11:15 a.m. CET. The session will be streamed live and made available for replay for one year via the company’s investor relations channels, including its mobile app and website.

The event will provide an update on PMI’s strategy as it continues to position itself as a “smoke-free” consumer goods company, with a portfolio spanning cigarettes and reduced-risk products such as heat-not-burn devices, nicotine pouches, and e-vapor products. The company also highlighted ongoing regulatory milestones, including U.S. FDA authorizations for products such as Zyn nicotine pouches and IQOS devices, as it continues to expand its investor communications around its long-term transition strategy.