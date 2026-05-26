Tennessee Expands Vapor Product Definitions

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation broadening the state’s definitions of “consumable material” and “vapor product” to explicitly include natural and synthetic liquid nicotine solutions and nicotine analogues used in e-cigarettes and related products. The measure, enacted under HB 2359, updates state tobacco and vapor product laws covering taxation, regulation, and enforcement.

The law clarifies that vapor products include noncombustible devices using heating elements, batteries, or electronic mechanisms to produce vapor, including electronic cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, and associated cartridges or containers. It also expands taxable consumable materials to include synthetic nicotine and nicotine analogue formulations.

In addition, the legislation gives Tennessee’s Alcoholic Beverage Commission authority to issue fines for violations involving the retail sale or offering of vapor products to individuals under the age of 21. The law took effect immediately upon approval and amended multiple sections of the Tennessee code related to tobacco, taxation, and retail enforcement.