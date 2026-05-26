Vendix Expands Tobacco Vending Machine Technology

Tobacco retail technology company Vendix is continuing its market rollout with a presentation at the T2000 on Tour exhibition in Rome, June 6–7, following its debut in Catania earlier this year. The company, founded in 2025 as a joint venture between Microhard and FAS International, is positioning its latest-generation vending machines for tobacconists seeking expanded sales capabilities outside traditional store hours.

Vendix will showcase touchscreen-enabled vending systems with capacities ranging from 300 to 1,400 packs, designed for indoor and outdoor installation and equipped with remote monitoring and management functions. The machines support both cash and cashless payments and include integrated services such as bill payments and digital transactions, alongside real-time performance tracking for operators.

CEO Andrea Montanari said the systems are intended to support sales after closing time, highlighting a shift toward more digital, service-oriented retail models for tobacconists. The company said its platform is designed to combine operational control with expanded consumer access, reflecting broader trends in automation and retail tech within tobacco distribution channels.