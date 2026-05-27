ACHE Cites Evidence That Youth Tobacco Measures Are Working

Today (May 27), the Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE) shared its outlook based on the FDA’s 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) data that was released earlier this year, pointing to continued declines in youth tobacco and nicotine use while calling for more balanced, evidence-based regulation. The FDA data showed overall youth tobacco use fell to 7.5% in 2025 from 8.1% in 2024, while youth e-cigarette use dropped to 5.2% — the lowest level recorded in a decade. Use of nicotine pouches remained relatively low and stable at 1.7%, while use of other oral nicotine products, such as gums and lozenges, declined sharply to 0.6%.

Following the release of the data, ACHE brought together public health experts and policy voices to discuss implications for tobacco harm reduction and future regulation. Dr. Anjum Datta said the results highlight the value of sustained public health strategies that combine awareness, regulation, and behavioral interventions, while cautioning against policies that could unintentionally limit harm reduction options for adult smokers. Dr. Dewesh Kumar said the findings support targeted regulation and youth protections without relying on “extreme prohibitive measures,” adding that adult smoking cessation efforts should remain part of the broader public health discussion.