ALP Taps Conor McGregor as Pouch Brand Partner

ALP Supply Co. announced a partnership with Conor McGregor as the company accelerates its expansion across international markets and broader consumer marketing channels. ALP, founded less than two years ago, said the collaboration will support its nicotine pouch brand growth ahead of planned launches in the European Union and South America later this year.

The agreement includes a multi-channel marketing campaign spanning broadcast, digital, social, and experiential activations, timed around major combat sports events, including International Fight Week in July, where speculation continues around McGregor’s potential return to competition. ALP executives said the partnership aligns with the company’s strategy of building visibility through sports and culture-focused marketing as competition intensifies in the rapidly growing nicotine pouch category.

The company said it plans to continue expanding retail and digital distribution as demand for oral nicotine products grows globally.