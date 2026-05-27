CVA Touts Vaping as Path to Canada’s Smoke-Free Future

Ahead of World Vape Day 2026 on May 30 and World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the Canadian Vaping Association said that declining youth vaping rates in Canada show that current regulations are working, while warning against proposed federal flavor bans. Citing data from Canada’s Third Legislative Review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act, the group noted past-30-day vaping among youth ages 12 to 17 fell from 13.2% in 2019 to 5.8% in 2024, a decline of nearly 60%.

Association President Sam Tam said policymakers should rely on current evidence rather than “outdated statistics” when considering additional restrictions. The group also pointed to newly published studies supporting vaping as a smoking cessation tool for adults and argued that broad flavor prohibitions could undermine Canada’s goal of reducing smoking rates below 5% by 2035 while fueling illicit markets.