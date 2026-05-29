Artesano del Tobaco Announces Three New Releases

Artesano del Tobaco has shared updates on three upcoming releases — two slated for 2026 and one targeting 2027. The announcements came via an email to the company’s subscriber list and was reported by Halfwheel.

The first release is the Viva La Vida Connecticut Lancero, a vitola selected through a poll of the company’s email list, where a Churchill finished first and the Lancero second. Originally announced at the 2026 PCA Convention & Trade Show with a September target and a 38 ring gauge, the latest communication shifts the release window to “summer” and lists the ring gauge at 40. MSRP remains $17 per cigar.

The second 2026 release is the El Pulpo Corona Gorda, a box-pressed 6½ x 48 described as medium-bodied. The blend features a Mexican San Andrés wrapper over a Nicaraguan binder and Nicaraguan fillers. No pricing has been announced; a fall release is the current target.

Looking further ahead, the company is teasing a new line called Oro Corojo, developed over four years in collaboration with AJ Fernandez. The blend is described as 80 percent complete, with no details yet disclosed on sizes, blend specifics, or pricing. Artesano del Tobaco is targeting a debut at PCA 2027, scheduled for March 6–8 in Las Vegas. All of the company’s lines are produced by AJ Fernandez in Nicaragua.