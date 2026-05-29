Thailand Considers Generational Nicotine Ban

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is studying a Nicotine-Free Generation policy that would permanently prevent children and young people born after a specified year, or within a defined age group when the law takes effect, from ever legally purchasing cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or nicotine products. Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat framed the proposal as part of a broader effort to reduce the long-term healthcare burden associated with smoking, noting that treating patients with smoking-related illnesses strains both the financial resources and medical personnel of the healthcare system.

The policy would not constitute an immediate ban on cigarette sales or smoking. Instead, the government could set a starting point based on age or year of birth — for example, children aged 10 or 12 when the law takes effect could become the first group permanently barred from buying cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or nicotine products when they reach the current legal purchasing age of 20. The minister stated the measure aims to steadily reduce the number of new smokers in the future and will not affect existing smokers, tobacco factories, or current tobacco farmers.

The ministry acknowledged the proposal’s wide-ranging commercial implications. Possible support measures for tobacco farmers and those in related agricultural supply chains could include compensation, help switching to alternative crops, educational support for their children, and improved community infrastructure.

The proposal follows generational tobacco-control measures adopted or passed in other countries. The Maldives implemented a generational tobacco ban in November 2025, prohibiting anyone born on or after January 1, 2007, from legally buying, selling, or using tobacco products. The United Kingdom’s Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026 also prohibits the sale of tobacco products to people born on or after January 1, 2009. The policy remains in early-stage study, with the ministry preparing to gather opinions from all affected sectors before moving forward.