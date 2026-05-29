Universal Corporation Posts Lower FY2026 Profit on Impairment, Tobacco Write-Downs

Universal Corporation reported financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, with full-year sales and other operating revenue of $2.92 billion, roughly in line with the prior year’s $2.95 billion. Reported operating income fell 28 percent to $168.5 million, and adjusted operating income declined 13 percent to $211.3 million. Reported diluted earnings per share dropped to $1.30 from $3.78, while adjusted diluted EPS fell to $2.64 from $4.63. The results were weighed down by a $41.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge tied to the company’s Universal Ingredients-Shank’s operation and by inventory write-downs of $52 million, primarily for non-wrapper, dark air-cured tobacco, an increase of $32.2 million over the prior year.

In the Tobacco Operations segment, revenue slipped 1 percent to $2.58 billion on a 2 percent decline in sales volumes and prices, partially offset by higher third-party processing volumes and product mix. Segment operating income fell $28.6 million, reflecting reduced volumes and the dark air-cured write-downs, even as demand for most tobacco styles remained firm and flue-cured and burley tobaccos performed solidly. Uncommitted tobacco inventory stood at 27 percent at year end, above the company’s target range due to delayed customer purchase commitments, but is expected to return to range during fiscal 2027. The Ingredients Operations segment grew revenue 3 percent to $348.1 million on higher volumes, though operating income fell to $3.2 million amid market headwinds, tariff impacts, high fixed costs from expansion at Shank’s, and $8.6 million in inventory write-downs.

Chairman, President, and CEO Preston D. Wigner characterized the year as solid execution in a markedly different operating environment than the prior year, following an exceptionally strong fiscal 2025 for the tobacco segment. He expressed confidence heading into fiscal 2027, citing the resilience of the tobacco business and efficiency enhancements underway at Shank’s. The company reported total debt down $168.7 million year-over-year, interest expense down $5.6 million, and approximately $1.3 billion of available liquidity at March 31, 2026. Wigner also highlighted sustainability progress, including an advance to an “A” rating in CDP Supplier Engagement and recognition as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader.