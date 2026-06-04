New York Introduces Bill for Generational Nicotine Ban

New York State has formally introduced a generational nicotine ban that would make it illegal for any person born after December 31, 2007, to purchase nicotine products, including non-combustibles, in perpetuity. Assembly Bill 11509, introduced by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of District 88 (representing parts of Westchester County), has been read on the Assembly floor and referred to the Committee on Health. Under the proposal, anyone currently younger than 21 would never legally be permitted to buy tobacco even after turning 21, while those currently of age would retain their right, meaning future generations would never gain it. The bill applies to any nicotine-delivery product, from vapes, chewing tobacco, and cigarettes to cigars, and even covers smoking paraphernalia and rolling papers.



The proposal is part of a growing trend around the world, as the bill’s justification section references generational bans in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the United Kingdom, the latter having become law the previous month.



The Premium Cigar Association criticized the measure as a “modern attempt at prohibition” that takes a one-size-fits-all approach and unfairly sweeps in premium cigars, and has launched a petition against the ban while meeting with the board of the New York Cigar Association to discuss next steps.