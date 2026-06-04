Oregon Expands Tobacco Definition to Curb Youth Nicotine Access

Starting tomorrow (June 5), Oregon is expanding what counts as a tobacco product under state law, KPTV reports. The change means oral nicotine pouches, nicotine gum, lozenges, and other nicotine products will be regulated the same way as cigarettes, vapes, and other tobacco products, including the state’s requirement that buyers be at least 21 years old.

Health officials say the update aims to reduce youth nicotine addiction as products such as nicotine pouches keep growing in popularity; the article notes pouches became the second most-used tobacco product among middle and high school students nationwide last year. The Oregon Health Authority says many of these products come in sweet or minty flavors that appeal to young people and hopes the law will limit access and keep children from becoming addicted.