Study: Collective Trauma Reminders Spark Tobacco, Cannabis Cravings

New research from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health finds that merely being reminded of a collective trauma can trigger an immediate, measurable spike in cravings for tobacco and cannabis among regular users. The study, led by Dr. Vera Skvirsky and Dr. Uri Lifshin with colleagues, frames these sudden cravings as a reflexive psychological defense rooted in existential fear, a rapid mental shield against thoughts of mortality and vulnerability. It draws on terror management theory, which holds that humans, uniquely aware of their own mortality, instinctively deploy defenses against existential threats; the researchers suggest the urge to smoke functions as one such rapid “proximal defense.”

The team ran two experiments. In the first, moderate-to-high-risk cannabis users read an article recounting the October 7 attack on Israel with recognizable images, while a control group read about dental pain; those exposed to the trauma reminder reported significantly heightened cannabis craving. The second experiment replicated the design with daily tobacco smokers and produced the same surge in nicotine cravings. Lifshin said the findings show how addictive behaviors are intertwined with a basic need for psychological survival, with the urge to smoke acting as a defensive response that pushes thoughts of mortality out of awareness.

The data also showed that individuals with high attachment anxiety reported higher overall cravings. Notably, traditional anxiety buffers — attachment security, self-esteem, strong national identity, and self-affirmation tasks — did not diminish the cravings triggered by trauma reminders, suggesting the impulse is an urgent reflex to suppress threatening thoughts rather than a strategy to build psychological security. The authors argue that as societies grapple with war, terrorism, displacement, and uncertainty, understanding how existential fear shapes addictive behavior becomes more important, and they note that trauma reminders in news media may influence health-related behaviors even after the event itself has passed. The study appears in the Journal of Health Psychology.