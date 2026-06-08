Charlie’s Holdings Touts Progress to Shareholders

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. sent out a shareholder letter today (June 8), outlining its recent progress and highlighting improved financial stability, portfolio expansion, and regulatory positioning across its premium vapor products business. The company said it strengthened liquidity and operations over the past year, including the $7.5 million sale of 16 PMTA-authorized products to a major tobacco company and the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint to support domestic production, reduce costs, and meet state-level compliance requirements.

The letter also emphasized Charlie’s strategic focus on regulatory innovation and capital market advancement. The company detailed its licensing agreement with IKE Tech to commercialize an AI-powered age-gating system for disposable vapes, which it believes could unlock significant licensing revenue and potential partnerships. It also noted steps toward a potential uplisting to a national exchange, including a clean 2025 audit, elimination of prior business lines, and shareholder approval of a reverse stock split, while reaffirming its goal of growing compliant nicotine and alternative vapor product sales amid tightening enforcement against illicit products.