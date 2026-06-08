Dutch Report Raises Concerns Over Big Tobacco Getting into Cannabis  

A new investigative report by Investico, De Groene Amsterdammer, and NU.nl is intensifying scrutiny of tobacco-linked investment in the Netherlands’ regulated cannabis experiment, highlighting concerns over industry influence in emerging legal cannabis markets. The report cites ownership ties linking Altria Group to CanAdelaar, the largest licensed cannabis grower in the Dutch pilot program, through its stake in Cronos Group, which agreed in December 2025 to acquire CanAdelaar for €57.5 million.

The investigation draws on interviews with addiction and tobacco policy experts who warn that major tobacco companies are increasingly treating cannabis as part of a broader diversification strategy, alongside nicotine and vapor products. Researchers cited in the report raise concerns about industry-funded studies and communications shaping cannabis narratives, including work linked to subsidiaries associated with Philip Morris International. The article frames the issue as part of a wider debate over how established tobacco firms may influence regulatory frameworks and scientific discourse as governments test legalized cannabis supply models.