KT&G Continues Growth with International Investors

KT&G continues to emerge as a favorite among foreign investors in 2026, according to The Korea Herald, with overseas ownership surpassing 50% for the first time in seven years as investors bet on the South Korean tobacco maker’s earnings growth, international expansion and shareholder returns. Shares recently reached a record 190,000 won ($123.50), while major investors, including First Eagle, GIC, BlackRock, and Capital Group, have increased their holdings.

The company’s appeal is being driven by both capital returns and strong operating performance. KT&G has retired more than 33 million shares since 2023 and is expected to unveil a new shareholder return policy later this year, fueling expectations for higher dividends. Last year, it paid an annual dividend of 6,000 won ($3.90) per share.

KT&G also posted strong first-quarter results, with revenue rising 14.3% to 1.7 trillion won ($1.1 billion) and operating profit up 27.6% to 364.5 billion won ($237 million). Overseas cigarette revenue increased 24.6%, while overseas operating profit jumped 56.1%, reflecting growing sales across key international markets and continued momentum in next-generation products.