Ohio Court to Weigh Cities’ Tobacco Ban Rules

The Ohio Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments tomorrow (June 9) in a closely watched case that could determine whether municipalities have the authority to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products. The dispute centers on flavored tobacco bans enacted by several Ohio cities, including Columbus, Bexley, Grandview Heights, and Worthington, and on whether those ordinances are preempted by state law.

While the case focuses on flavored tobacco products, the Columbus Dispatch says its implications could extend well beyond the nicotine category. The court’s decision is expected to clarify the scope of municipal “home rule” powers in Ohio and could influence how local governments regulate a range of industries and products. For tobacco and nicotine companies, the ruling may determine whether cities can continue to impose their own flavored product restrictions or whether such regulation will remain primarily under state control.