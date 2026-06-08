Pakistani Tobacco Traders Threaten Company Blocks

Tobacco traders in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province threatened to block multinational companies from purchasing tobacco leaf if tax-related disputes with federal and provincial authorities are not resolved. At last week’s meeting of the Tobacco Traders’ Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Swabi, representatives from key growing districts warned they would escalate action unless negotiations begin with the government and political stakeholders.

Traders are demanding restoration of more than 5,000 grower contracts, reinstatement of last year’s procurement quota, and greater intervention by the Pakistan Tobacco Board. They also called for changes to the tax regime, alleging excessive taxation and harassment by enforcement officials.

The association further urged the removal of Rangers from Green Leaf Threshing centers and broader tax relief for the sector, arguing that reforms are needed to support cultivation and exports.