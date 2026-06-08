Pentagon’s Nicotine Policy Called into Question

A Stars and Stripes editorial published last week argues that the U.S. Department of Defense is facing a “nicotine policy disconnect” in its ranks, highlighting what it describes as inconsistent messaging across leadership and clinical guidance. The piece’s author, Timothy Vermillion, a clinical social worker, said that roughly 30% of active-duty service members use nicotine, framing it as an entrenched feature of military life rather than a behavior likely to be eliminated through abstinence-based policy alone. The article criticizes January DOD clinical guidelines that emphasize quitting and raise concerns about vaping while largely omitting nicotine pouches, arguing this leaves a gap between policy and on-the-ground behavior.

The commentary also points to senior military leadership acknowledging nicotine use in operational environments and contrasts that with what it calls outdated or unrealistic cessation-focused guidance. It argues that combustible tobacco remains the primary health risk and that harm reduction approaches—particularly switching to non-combustible products such as nicotine pouches—are underrepresented in official guidance. The article concludes that the DOD must better align clinical policy with operational reality to maintain credibility, support readiness, and address long-term health outcomes for service members.