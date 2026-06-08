Philippine Health Groups Call for Science in Nicotine Control

Health advocates, academics, and industry representatives urged Philippine lawmakers to base proposed amendments to Republic Act 11900 on scientific evidence, while stepping up enforcement against illegal vape products during a recent Senate hearing. Stakeholders argued that regulations should balance youth protection with access to smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers.

Dr. Lorenzo Mata of Quit for Good said strict safeguards, including age restrictions and product standards, remain essential, while Professor Michael Eric Castillo of CAPS and Partners cautioned that overly restrictive rules could drive consumers toward the illicit market. The growth of unauthorized vape sales emerged as a key issue, with participants calling for stronger enforcement as the Senate reviews potential changes to the country’s vape law.