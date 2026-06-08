Zyn Expanding Flavors in the Philippines

Philip Morris International expanded its Zyn nicotine pouch portfolio in the Philippines with the introduction of new variants, including Cool Breeze in a 1.5mg strength and the Tropical flavor in 3mg and 6mg strengths. The update broadens the brand’s existing strength architecture in the market, which now spans 1.5mg, 3mg and 6mg across multiple flavors listed on its official Philippines website.

According to the company, the 1.5mg Cool Breeze variant is positioned as a lower-strength option aimed at adult nicotine consumers who are new to nicotine pouches, while higher strengths will continue to serve existing users. The Tropical flavor is currently available in 3mg and 6mg formats, further expanding ZYN’s flavor range in the Philippines.

The Philippine portfolio also includes several flavors such as Fresh Breeze, Dark Purple, and Espressino across different nicotine strengths.