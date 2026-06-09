19 AGs Urge F1 to Ban Nicotine Sponsorships

A coalition of attorneys general from 19 states and jurisdictions has urged Formula 1 and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to end all sponsorships involving tobacco and nicotine products, including nicotine pouches. In a letter sent June 8, the coalition argued that nicotine-related sponsorships connected to Formula 1 teams and events could expose younger audiences to marketing for addictive products and undermine longstanding public health efforts aimed at reducing youth nicotine use.

The letter cites Formula 1’s growing youth audience and increasing reach through social media, streaming platforms, and partnerships with consumer brands as factors heightening concern over nicotine product promotion. The coalition also referenced the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement and noted that more than 160 public health organizations made a similar appeal earlier this year, calling on Formula 1 to eliminate tobacco- and nicotine-related sponsorships from the sport.