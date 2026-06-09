AIR Updates Financials After Nasdaq Listing

AIR Global Plc released additional operating and financial details following its recent Nasdaq listing, reporting a closing price of $6.91 per share and approximately 160.39 million ordinary shares outstanding as of June 5. That total includes roughly 5 million shares subject to return under a Forward Purchase Agreement and 8.69 million earnout shares tied to future share-price milestones that had not been vested.

The company also outlined the mechanics of its May 11 Forward Purchase Agreement with Harraden Circle Investments LLC, which covers 5 million shares and could provide AIR with approximately $52.45 million in gross proceeds if executed in full. AIR said it had net debt of about $268 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, excluding certain lease liabilities, derivative liabilities, and transaction-cost adjustments. The company added that it received approximately $2.3 million of cash in connection with its business combination with Cantor Equity Partners III and incurred transaction costs and fees of up to $55 million.