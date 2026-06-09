Bangladesh’s Bidi Prices Remain Unchanged for FY27

Bangladesh’s Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury announced today (June 9), during a parliamentary question-and-answer session in the Jatiya Sangsad, that bidi prices and tax rates will remain unchanged in the FY27 national budget. The decision means there will be no increase in the retail price of bidis or adjustments to the existing tax structure, including the 15% VAT and 1% health development surcharge applied to the product.

The announcement came in response to a parliamentary question on whether the government would raise taxes or retail prices on bidis through higher supplementary duties or revised pricing structures. The minister confirmed that the current framework will be maintained, keeping bidi taxation and pricing consistent with the previous fiscal year.