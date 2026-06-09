Health Groups Urge China to Raise Tobacco Taxes

A recent article in Caixin Global reports that China is facing sustained pressure on public health systems as its population ages and chronic disease rates rise, with smoking reduction remaining a key policy challenge. At a media briefing on tobacco taxation and health co-hosted by the Beijing Tobacco Control Association, the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, and the University of International Business and Economics, experts highlighted tobacco tax increases as one of the most effective tools available to reduce smoking prevalence.

Speakers at the briefing argued that higher tobacco taxes can both discourage consumption and support broader public health goals tied to China’s long-term disease burden. The discussion comes amid ongoing concerns that smoking rates remain relatively high despite existing control measures, reinforcing calls from health experts for stronger fiscal policies as part of a wider tobacco control strategy that also addresses demographic and healthcare system pressures.