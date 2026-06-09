Kenyan Tobacco Farmers Protest Harsh Working Conditions

Tobacco farmers in Migori County, Kenya, are calling on the government to require leaf-buying companies to provide protective equipment, citing health risks linked to tobacco cultivation. Growers from Kuria, Suna West, and Uriri regions say more than 20,000 farmers could benefit from access to basic gear such as gloves, aprons, and masks, which they argue are necessary to reduce exposure to skin and respiratory illnesses associated with handling tobacco.

Some farmers say they are currently bearing medical costs linked to tobacco-related ailments and accuse companies of not prioritizing worker safety, while also urging stricter enforcement of safety requirements in the sector. Tobacco firms operating in the region, including British American Tobacco and other leaf companies, have said protective gear is provided under existing arrangements or offered on credit, though they acknowledge cost and compliance challenges. The dispute comes alongside broader environmental concerns raised by officials, who warn that tobacco curing practices relying on wood fuel are contributing to deforestation and environmental degradation in parts of the region.