New Report Predicts 17% Increase in Cigarette Market by 2032

Research and Markets released a new industry report today (June 9), projecting that the global cigarette market will grow from an estimated $637.7 billion in 2025 to $748.1 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The report highlights continued demand across global markets, with the flavored cigarette segment expected to reach $457.6 billion by 2032, while unflavored products are forecast to grow at a faster 3.1% CAGR. The U.S. cigarette market was valued at $197.3 billion in 2025, while China is projected to expand at a 4.2% CAGR to $162.5 billion by 2032. The report cites factors including affordability, cultural acceptance, peer influence, celebrity endorsements, and ongoing marketing efforts as key drivers of consumption. The 631-page report sells for $5,850.