Oman Health Officials Call for Stronger Tobacco Laws

Public health experts in Oman are calling for stronger tobacco control legislation amid concerns over a rising tobacco and nicotine use threat, according to a recent article in the Oman Daily Observer. The report highlights warnings that smoking and related products are creating increasing pressures on healthcare systems.

Experts cited in the article are urging policymakers to strengthen enforcement measures and expand regulatory frameworks to cover both traditional tobacco and newer nicotine products. The discussion also emphasizes concerns around youth exposure and industry marketing practices, with calls for tighter advertising restrictions, higher taxation, and broader prevention strategies aligned with international public health guidance.