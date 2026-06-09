Zest Gets Injunction Against FDA for Pouches

Zest Brands LLC announced that it secured a preliminary injunction from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, allowing its ZEO Universe nicotine pouch products to remain on the U.S. market while the company challenges an FDA Refuse-to-File (RTF) decision related to its May 2022 Premarket Tobacco Product Applications. The injunction temporarily stays the FDA’s action as the case proceeds through the courts.

According to the company, the court found Zest Brands is likely to succeed on claims that the FDA failed to adequately assess the impact of its 2021 PMTA regulations on small businesses, as required under the Regulatory Flexibility Act. The court also indicated that aspects of the agency’s actions may have been “arbitrary and capricious.” Zest said it remains committed to working with the FDA to complete the PMTA process and is currently in discussions with strategic and financial partners to support future growth.