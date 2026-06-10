Hong Kong Sees Historic Drops in Smoking, Vaping

Hong Kong’s vaping population dropped 32% to about 7,900 daily users in 2025, down from 11,600 in 2023, amid tighter tobacco controls and a broader decline in smoking rates, Acting Secretary for Health Cecilia Fan Yuen-man told lawmakers. According to the latest Thematic Household Survey by the Census and Statistics Department, overall smoking prevalence in Hong Kong has dropped to a historic low of 8.5%, with 538,100 daily cigarette smokers consuming an average of 10.9 sticks per day.

Officials attributed the decline partly to the 2022 ban on import, manufacture, and sale of e-cigarettes and related products, followed by expanded enforcement, including more than 4,000 inspections and 51 fixed penalty notices issued after a public possession ban took effect in April. The Department of Health (Hong Kong) reported continued seizures of alternative smoking products, reinforcing the city’s tightening stance on tobacco and vaping as youth smoking rates remain at “extremely low” levels.