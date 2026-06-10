Indonesia Health Pushing for Plain Packaging

Indonesia’s Health Ministry is drafting a new regulation that would require plain packaging for tobacco products and electronic cigarettes in an effort to reduce their appeal to young people and curb smoking rates, The Jakarta Post reported. The proposed rule would standardize pack colors and design while retaining brand names and mandatory pictorial health warnings, and is intended to prevent cigarette packaging from serving as a marketing tool.

Health officials say the measure is designed to shift consumer attention toward warning labels and align Indonesia with countries such as Australia, Canada, and Singapore, which have implemented similar policies. The proposal has been welcomed by public health advocates as a tobacco control measure, while drawing criticism from business and consumer groups who argue it could affect branding and market competition.