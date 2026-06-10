Thailand Busts Illicit Vape Factory Supplying Buyers Nationwide

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation, in coordination with multiple agencies including the Royal Thai Police and Customs Department, dismantled a large illegal e-cigarette manufacturing operation in Chonburi’s Nong Pla Lai subdistrict. Authorities said the raid uncovered a warehouse allegedly converted from a licensed cannabis cultivation site into a vape production facility supplying buyers nationwide, following expanded intelligence-sharing and investigation efforts.

Officers seized about 65,000 finished e-cigarette devices and materials capable of producing roughly 30,000 more, along with machinery, packaging, and raw supplies. One suspect was arrested and admitted to acting as a driver transporting products to distribution networks, while investigators continue probing wider supply chains, financiers, and cross-border links.