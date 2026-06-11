Bangladesh Criticized for Minor Tobacco Tax Increases

Anti-tobacco groups in Bangladesh criticized the proposed FY2026-27 national budget for failing to impose stronger tobacco tax increases while effectively legalizing nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products by bringing them into the tax framework. In a joint statement, the Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance and Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy argued that the budget’s modest cigarette price increases — particularly a Tk2 ($0.016) rise for low-tier brands, which account for about 75% of sales — would do little to reduce affordability or consumption.

The groups also expressed concern that prices for bidis, jarda, and gul remain unchanged, warning that the legalization of nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products, combined with limited tax measures on conventional tobacco, could undermine public health objectives and tobacco-control efforts in the country.