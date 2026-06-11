Malaysian Police Want Vape Ban as Devices Used for Drugs

Malaysia’s police leadership called for a nationwide ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products after authorities detected a new synthetic drug known as “Piu Piu” in vape liquids. Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said criminal syndicates are increasingly using vape devices to distribute new psychoactive substances, raising concerns about youth uptake and drug abuse. He urged the government and the Health Ministry to consider stronger action, arguing that vaping has become increasingly popular among teenagers and is being exploited as a delivery system for illicit drugs. Police said the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department will continue monitoring vape retailers and conducting inspections to curb the spread of drug-laced products, while maintaining strict enforcement against any officers found colluding with drug trafficking networks.