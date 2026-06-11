Mass. Officials Drummed Up ‘Fake Support’ for Generational Bans: Report

Based on public-records emails reviewed in a recent report, the Massachusetts Tobacco Cessation and Prevention Program (MTCP) has been accused of using “fake support” in coordinating a statewide effort to manipulate “Nicotine-Free Generation” (NFG) policies through local boards of health, according to an article from Reason. According to the report, MTCP-funded tobacco program managers identified municipalities as targets for generational tobacco bans, tracked policy adoption as a program goal, and connected local officials with advocates, volunteers, and supportive organizations to help push proposed regulations. Emails cited in the report show tobacco program staff encouraging testimony at hearings and monitoring the passage of new tobacco policies across Massachusetts.

The report further alleges that the strategy relied on securing local NFG ordinances to build momentum for broader statewide legislation. It claims that public health officials, municipal health boards, and advocacy groups — such as The Public Health Advocacy Institute — worked closely to coordinate messaging, recruit supporters, and share model regulations, with some local officials expressing confidence that bans would pass before public hearings were held.

“The Public Health Advocacy Institute is the leading pressure group pushing generational tobacco bans,” Reason wrote. “The institute reported total revenue of $741,000 in fiscal year 2022; the following year, that figure soared to $21.2 million. Whatever the source of that sudden increase, public or private, it’s an eye-popping amount of money for a small policy shop offering free legal defense to municipalities that adopt NFG.”

Supporters view the approach as a public-health initiative aimed at preventing future nicotine use, while critics characterize it as a state-funded campaign to restrict future adult access to tobacco and nicotine products through local policymaking channels.