PM Italia Fined €7M for ‘Smoke-Free’ Language  

Italy’s competition authority fined Philip Morris Italia €7 million for allegedly misleading consumers through marketing claims related to its smoke-free and non-combustible tobacco products. The regulator said an investigation launched following a complaint from Italy’s Health Ministry found that terms such as “smoke-free,” “smoke-free products,” and references to a “smoke-free future” could lead consumers, including minors, to believe heated tobacco and e-vapor products are harmless or less harmful than conventional cigarettes, despite scientific evidence that does not conclusively support such claims.

Philip Morris Italia rejected the findings and said it will appeal, arguing that the terminology complies with Italian and European Union regulations and accurately distinguishes products that do not involve combustion from traditional cigarettes.